WATCH: Here we go again… Hot, muggy, and stormy Thursday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

Thanks to the high temperature falling just short of 90 degrees Tuesday afternoon, if Syracuse is going to officially record a heat wave it will need to happen over the next couple of days after the 92-degree high Wednesday. It is possible.

Also, Syracuse set a record warm low Wednesday when the temperature never dipped below 76 degrees breaking the old warmest low of 73 degrees set back in 1949.

THURSDAY:

Temperatures again are in the low 90s with heat indices in the mid-90s to around 100.

Remaining steamy with scattered showers and storms developing primarily during the afternoon and evening through the end of the workweek thanks to two cold fronts. There could be a few showers and storms around to start the day, but again the best chance of storms comes later in the afternoon into the first part of Thursday evening.

The first cold front is expected to be falling apart as it slides through Thursday night. Although it is falling apart, the daytime heating will help boost our potential for strong to severe storms Thursday afternoon and evening. Gusty, damaging winds, hail and heavy downpours are the biggest threats.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

Any showers and storms around for the most part should be out of CNY by 9 or 10 o’clock Thursday night, but we can’t rule out a passing shower/storm during the overnight. Lows will likely not drop below the low to mid 70s once again either as it stays tropical.

FRIDAY:

The second, stronger cold front is slated to push through Friday night/early Saturday.

Friday is another hot and humid day with highs near 90. Be on guard for strong to severe storms mainly around dinner time and close to sunset.

Behind this cold front, the relief! The air will be much more refreshing/comfortable just in time for the weekend!