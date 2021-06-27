WATCH: High humidity and record heat likely Sunday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

SUNDAY:

Sunday is the better half of the weekend for beach and pool goers with more in the way of hazy sun, a persistent southerly breeze, even more humidity, and hotter air. Highs likely soar into the low to mid 90s Sunday afternoon and when combining the high heat and humidity feel like readings may very well reach dangerous levels up near 100 degrees for the second half of Sunday! *A Heat Advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m.*

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Breezy, very warm, and muggy Sunday night with a partly cloudy sky and lows dropping into low to mid 70s.

MONDAY:

A slow-moving cold front is inching closer to us Monday which could instigate a few spotty showers and storms during the afternoon and evening, but much of the day looks dry.

It’s still a bit breezy and very hot and muggy with highs in the low 90s and feel like temperatures should be well into the 90s once again.

If you want to exercise outside Sunday and or Monday, we strongly advise you to try to do your exercise before 11 am or after 8 pm.