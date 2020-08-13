WATCH: High pressure continues to control the weather around CNY

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

THURSDAY NIGHT:

Another quiet, comfortable night. The sky will be mainly clear as low temperatures drop to near 60.

FRIDAY:

High pressure stays anchored to our north which keeps moisture to our south. Expect more sunshine and classic summertime temperatures to continue Friday with highs in the mid-80s.

WEEKEND:

While there is still some uncertainty when it comes to this weekend’s forecast, some things have come into better focus.

First, it looks like high pressure is slowly retreating to the northeast to begin the weekend. We do still think for the most part that it will continue to provide us with dry weather on Saturday. We should see another day with temperatures in the 80s but as a low pressure system moves toward the Mid Atlantic, we could see extra clouds and an isolated shower Saturday afternoon.

Most (but not all) of our computer models are now suggesting high pressure will loosen its grip even more so Sunday and the moisture stuck to our south will head farther north with at least some showers around. At this point, it looks like we have a better chance for showers ahead of a cold front on Monday. There are still some questions as to how wet it gets so make sure you check back over the next few days for updates.