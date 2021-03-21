WATCH: High pressure dominates bringing sun and warmer temperatures

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

High pressure remains in charge over the coming days continuing the long stretch of sunshine and warming temperatures here in CNY! This won’t be good for the brush fire threat but will be for outdoor activities!

There will be a nice view of the International Space Station during the evening.

SUNDAY:

Another sun-filled day will be with us Sunday as high pressure is almost right over Central New York. Not only does that mean sunshine but also light winds.

Even though we don’t have a south wind to help bring warmer air our way, the strong March sun will help modify the air over us. We start in the 20s, but we should warm into the 60s during the afternoon thanks to that stronger late March sun!

EARLY NEXT WEEK:

High pressure remains in control early next week as the pattern over the eastern U.S. is stagnant.

Expect more sunshine and even warmer temperatures well into the 60s to possibly low 70s early to mid-next week! Enjoy this incredible start to Spring!