WATCH: High winds continue to howl as temperatures quickly rise and fall

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Hang on to your hats! Winds stay very gusty Monday with gusts over 40 or even 50 mph at times, especially as the day goes on! This could cause some property damage and do harm to some of the Christmas decorations. So hopefully you tied the lighter decorations down or brought them inside, otherwise they may be damaged or blown away.

The strongest winds in CNY will be up around the Tug Hill and Watertown areas through Monday evening, and for this reason a High Wind Warning has been issued there with Wind Advisories up for most of the rest of Central New York.

MONDAY:

Monday begins windy, mild, and damp with scattered rain showers. The rain becomes steadier and heavier between about noon and 2 pm due to a strong cold front swinging through. There may even be a bit of thunder with a few damaging wind gusts accompanying the front.

Temperatures will peak well into the 50s for most Monday morning/midday before tumbling back into low to mid 40s by sunset.

Any rain showers could very well end as a little snow, especially over the higher terrain late Monday afternoon/evening. Little to no snow accumulation is expected for most, but a light accumulation is possible over the highest hills in CNY, including the Tug Hill.

MONDAY NIGHT:

The wind doesn’t let up just yet. Gusts over 20-30mph continue overnight.

A steady band of accumulating lake effect snow establishes itself north of Syracuse after 9 or 10 Monday night. Several inches of snow is expected in the most persistent snows in parts of Oswego, Jefferson, Lewis and Northern Oneida counties.

TUESDAY:

The winter feel returns Tuesday as highs struggle to make the low to mid 30s. Also, due to winds remaining gusty wind chills will get no higher than the 20s!

Lake effect snow will continue for the areas east of Lake Ontario where an additional 1-3” is possible. This should bring the highest totals up to 3-6” from the overnight and daytime accumulations.

Forecast Snowfall from 5pm Monday through 5pm Tuesday.

Outside of the lake effect (areas south of the Thruway) it’s a chilly winter-like day. We should even see breaks of sunshine!