WATCH: Hot and humid Saturday with a few afternoon and evening showers.

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

SATURDAY:

The weekend kicks off on a good note with plenty of dry time early, but there will be chances for showers and storms by the afternoon and evening. A weakening cold front is expected to try to push in from the northwest late Saturday. That helps to spark a few scattered showers and storms from Saturday afternoon and evening.

Before any storms get a chance to form, we will have plenty of time to warm up with hazy sunshine. Temperatures should manage to reach the mid to upper 80s. Dewpoints will be rising up towards the mid 60s today so it will feel even more humid as well.

SUNDAY:

The front approaching us Saturday gets hung up across Northern New York Sunday which is still close enough to be the trigger for a few more scattered showers and storms in the afternoon. Again, there looks to be a good amount of dry time as well during the morning and early afternoon.

The warm weather continues Sunday, but the atmosphere is just a bit ‘cooler’ than Saturday. We are thinking we are mainly in the mid-80s.

Get used to the warmth and humidity for much of next week. There will likely be several days where Syracuse makes a run at 90 degrees! We are expecting heat indices to climb well into the 80s so be sure to stay hydrated.