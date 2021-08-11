WATCH: Hot and humid through the end of the workweek!

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

Thanks to the high temperature falling just short of 90 degrees Tuesday afternoon, if Syracuse is going to officially record a heat wave it will need to happen the next few days, which is possible.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

A few more showers and storms rumble through Wednesday night amongst all the warmth and humidity with lows in the 70s! Again, a tough night of sleep without the AC!

THURSDAY:

Remaining steamy with scattered showers and storms developing primarily during the afternoon and evening through the end of the workweek thanks to two cold fronts.

The first cold front is expected to be falling apart as it slides through Thursday night. Although it is falling apart, the daytime heating will help boost our potential for strong to severe storms Thursday afternoon and evening. Gusty, damaging winds, hail and heavy downpours are the biggest threats.

Temperatures again are near 90 with heat indices in the mid to upper 90s.

FRIDAY:

The second, stronger cold front is slated to push through Friday night/early Saturday.

Friday is another hot and humid day with highs near 90. Be on guard for strong to severe storms mainly around dinner time and close to sunset.

Behind this cold front, the relief! The air will be much more refreshing/comfortable just in time for the weekend!