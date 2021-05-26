WATCH: Hot and humid with a risk of severe weather Wednesday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

WEDNESDAY:

It stays very warm and even muggier Wednesday! We’re back in the upper 80s with dew points in the upper 60s. That’s pretty soupy.







Our other weather headline for Wednesday is potential for storms during the afternoon as a cold front nears the area late afternoon/evening.

Expect the first round of storms to developing around 1-2pm as the first of two cold front moves through from west to east. A few of the storms could be strong too with damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rain.

Another round of storms is expected during the evening commute between 4-6pm. Again, some of these storms could be strong to severe, so stay weather aware!

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

Any evening showers/storm around will dissipate by midnight in the wake of a cold front as the wind shifts to the northwest, air cools and humidity levels drop off quickly.

Temperatures drop into the low 50s come sunrise Thursday and most will be able to shut off the air conditioning and let Mother Nature cool the house/apartment off Wednesday night!

THURSDAY:

It is a refreshing Thursday with an area of high pressure building in out of Canada. That said, we expect a good deal of sun to develop Thursday and the late May sun should help push temperatures into the mid to upper 60s. A cool northerly breeze is expected Thursday too just adding to the refreshing feel.

FRIDAY:

A storm developing across the Ohio Valley is slated to slide south of us for the end of the week which likely leads to a damp and cool Friday with some light rain expected. You’ll want to have the jacket handy Friday as highs only top out in the 50s!

Question is, will the rain Friday linger into the start of the holiday weekend?