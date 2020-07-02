WATCH: Hot, hot, hot Thursday afternoon

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

THURSDAY:

The upper level low that had impacted us earlier in the week is moving out to sea. This leaves of with a hazy, hoy and humid Thursday. Highs are near 90!

THURSDAY NIGHT:

There is a weak cold front dropping in from the north Thursday night. This could trigger a few showers and storms overnight for areas in Jefferson, Lewis and Oswego counties.

FRIDAY:

This weak front will linger Friday but it doesn’t have a lot of moisture to work. We won’t see widespread rain but we do have the chance for a couple scattered showers and storms, mainly in the afternoon and evening. Any storm that does develop could bring with it damaging wind gusts however, the threat for severe weather overall is low.

If you have yet to download the Live Doppler 9 app on your phone/tablet now would be a good time to do so. This way you will have easy access to the radar when you are out and about into the holiday weekend.

