WATCH: Hot, humid, and threat of severe weather Monday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

MONDAY MORNING:

Watch for a few isolated storms to start the day. CNY has been in and out of some storms and downpours, so be sure to check Live Doppler 9 before you head out the door.

For the most part many will be rain-free for the morning commute, but it is already very warm and humid.

MONDAY AFTERNOON:

This is when to be on guard for strong storms. The window for severe weather will be mainly between 2 p.m. and 9 p.m.

The afternoon is windy, hazy, hot, and humid with showers and storms developing during the midday/afternoon ahead of a strong cold front.

Some of these storms could become strong/severe with damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rain. The potential for a tornado cannot be ruled out.

Highs on Monday should reach the upper 80s to low 90s, with the humidity it will feel more like the mid 90s.

MONDAY EVENING:

Before heading home from work, be sure to check the Live Doppler 9 app for the latest on the storms.

After sunset, we will lose daytime heating and a cold front will pass through. This will bring an end to the severe weather potential.

MONDAY NIGHT:

A few showers linger Monday night into Tuesday. Temperatures are falling into the 60s.

TUESDAY:

Scattered showers will linger into Tuesday morning, but continue to shift eastward. As high pressure builds in from the west, some breaks in the clouds will develop in the afternoon and evening.

It will be noticeably cooler and less humid. High temperatures Tuesday will only reach the low to mid 60s.