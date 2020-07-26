WATCH: Hot to end the weekend

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

High pressure will assist in heating us up and keeping us rain-free for the rest of the weekend.

SUNDAY:

By Sunday, the dew points will be creeping up plus the temperatures likely climb into the low 90s. Syracuse’s record for the day is 94 set in 1939.

The daytime heating on its own won’t be enough to get showers and storms started. We need an additional ‘trigger’ which will not be around CNY on Sunday hence there should be a good deal of sun with high pressure remaining in charge.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

It will be a bit breezy, pretty warm and muggy Sunday night under a partly cloudy sky with lows in the low 70s.

EARLY NEXT WEEK:

A cold front slowly approaching Central New York from the north Monday will trigger a few scattered showers and storms mainly north of Syracuse. The cold front will slide in and through late Monday night/early Tuesday with a better chance of scattered showers and storms during this time frame.

Highs to start the week will be at least in the low 90s with lots of humidity and feel like readings probably reaching 95 to 100°! Needless to say, do what you can to stay cool and hydrated!

Relief arrives during the day Tuesday behind the above mentioned cold front.