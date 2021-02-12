WATCH: How wintry does the weather get in CNY this weekend?

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)–

FRIDAY NIGHT:

A strong, cold Canadian high-pressure system will keep us high and dry again Friday night so it looks to be cold again. However, with a bit more in the way of cloud cover than last night we may turn out a few degrees warmer for Saturday morning.

WEEKEND:

The first of several systems to impact Central New York the next seven days approaches us this weekend. One part is headed our way from the Great Lakes and another piece is coming north out of the Southeast.

Before these systems get close enough to us, it is cloudy much of Saturday and chilly. There may be a few flurries in the air but nothing that would accumulate.

The period of snow for us Saturday is brief so the accumulations regionwide are looking rather light, on the order of a trace to n inch or so of snow. On top of that, the steadiest snow is tapering to flurries before sunrise which means the impact of the snow on much of us is minimal.

Sunday, Valentine’s Day, is mainly dry after some morning flurries. Clouds remain rather stubborn, though.