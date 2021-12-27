WATCH: How long does the scattered wintry precipitation last tonight?

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – A mixed bag of precipitation affects Central New York tonight, but does it continue into Tuesday?

TONIGHT:

Any snow/icy mix should end as a little rain/drizzle late this evening into the overnight for most, as readings rise above freezing for most after 10 or 11 this evening, especially near and west of Syracuse. Watch out for slick spots on untreated surfaces, especially in parking lots, sidewalks, elevated surfaces and across the hillier terrain south and east of Syracuse.

Snow and ice accumulations will be light with nothing more than a coating to an inch of snow and a glazing to a tenth of an inch of ice expected. Remember though, it doesn’t take much ice to make things slippery on untreated surfaces so be careful if you are out and about tonight.

ABOVE FORECAST SNOWFALL THRU MONDAY NIGHT

TUESDAY – TUESDAY NIGHT:

Monday/Monday night’s system departs by Tuesday with much of Tuesday tranquil, but towards and especially after sunset another weakening system with a warm front may very well introduce a little more snow possibly ending as a little rain/drizzle late Tuesday night.

The warm front either falls apart over us or makes it just to the north of us and as a result any snow Tuesday night should dissipate by late Tuesday night/early Wednesday.

Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 30s, and lows Tuesday night should be close to 30.

WEDNESDAY:

Midweek looks pretty quiet other than a touch of patchy drizzle/flurries, and maybe freezing drizzle north and east of Syracuse to start the day. Highs are expected to be slightly milder midweek too with highs around 40 Wednesday afternoon under a mostly cloudy sky.

LAST TWO DAYS OF 2021:

Other than a quick shot of rain Thursday that may begin as a little freezing rain north and east of Syracuse, the weather should be pretty quiet to round out 2021 with the best day of the week shaping up to be Friday.

This is good news for anyone that has plans out and about for New Year’s Eve! Stay tuned for updates.