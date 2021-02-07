WATCH: How much snow will we see Sunday?

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)–

SUNDAY:

An area of low pressure will track off the Virginia/North Carolina coast in the morning. As it continues to shift northeast off the New England coastline, it will intensify. This system will wrap around just enough moisture towards central New York. Combine that system with a cold front approaching from the west, these disturbances will bring light to moderate snow showers across central New York beginning late Sunday morning, lasting into the afternoon.

Snow accumulations Sunday should range from a coating to 2” for all with maybe 3” in spots down towards the foothills of the Catskills and over the Tug Hill. This will not be a big hit of snow, but roads could get a little slippery, especially side streets and in the hills during the midday and afternoon hours. Highs on Sunday will be near 30.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

After a cold front comes through in the afternoon, which may be accompanied by a brief burst of snow, colder air will return and likely produce some limited lake snow Sunday night. Winter Weather Advisories will go into effect for Oswego, northern Cayuga, and Wayne counties until 1pm Monday. Upwards of 3 to 6”, if not a bit more in the most persistent snow bands, is possible. A few inches are possible in northern Onondaga county as well.

MONDAY:

Any lingering lake snow north of Syracuse in Oswego County will lift farther north and slowly dissipate with high pressure briefly building in Monday. There could be a minor accumulation of snow east of the lake Monday morning otherwise it looks like a quiet and cold Monday with some sun. Highs will range from 20 to 25.

Another weak system will race at us late Monday night into Tuesday with another shot of light to moderate snow for all expected. Stay tuned for updates.