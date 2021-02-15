WATCH: How will warm air aloft moving north impact Central New York snowfall tonight?

SYRACUSE (WSYR-TV)

OVERNIGHT:

HEAVIEST SNOW FALLS…Now – 5 am Tuesday:

Steady and at times heavy snow will move in quickly from southwest to northeast across the area. Road conditions and visibility will deteriorate rapidly during the overnight with snowfall rates reaching 1 to 2” per hour at times between now and 5 am early Tuesday.

As of late Monday evening, a wintry mix of precipitation has already made inroads into Southern New York, a bit faster than expected. It is looking more and more like Syracuse could see more sleet and freezing rain overnight which would cut down on the snowfall expected.

Snow accumulations of 4 to 8” is expected between 9 pm tonight and 7 am Tuesday along the Thruway corridor including the Syracuse area and because of the quicker change to a wintry mix that may be the bulk of the snow we receive from our storm.

Slightly higher amounts could fall up around Watertown, Northern Tug Hill and towards the Rochester area. Snowfall amounts will be lower south of Syracuse because of an even faster changeover to sleet and freezing rain.

A glazing to a tenth of an inch of ice accumulation is possible across the Finger Lakes and Syracuse area points south and east late tonight through the start of Tuesday.

Temperatures will be holding in the 20s if not rising into the low 30s by daybreak Tuesday from around and south of the Thruway.

TUESDAY:

Snow/wintry mix will taper quickly to spotty lighter snow and patchy freezing drizzle and possibly plain drizzle after 7 or 8 am. The Tuesday morning commute will likely be very slick and sloppy if only from some of the heavier snow that falls overnight. Be sure to give yourself plenty of extra time to get to work if you have to go in. Thankfully, traffic volume should be lower than “normal” since most of the kids are on winter break this week.

The tapering of precipitation along with temperatures warming close to freezing will mean road conditions improve quickly the remainder of the morning.

It will turn colder later Tuesday afternoon and as winds become more west-northwesterly later in the day into Tuesday evening some lake effect snow showers will develop.

The afternoon and evening commute on Tuesday should be much better with not much precipitation expected between 9 am and 4 pm.

SNOWFALL TOTALS:

So, when you add the snow up between Monday evening and Tuesday evening snowfall totals should range from 4 to 8” across much of the region, but 2 to 4” for the southeastern corner of CNY due to more sleet and freezing rain expected. Jefferson, northern Lewis, far northern Oswego and western Wayne counties have the best chance of seeing 10 inches to possibly a foot or so of snow come Tuesday evening.

As mentioned earlier Monday, how far north warmer air aloft makes it into CNY will dictate how much wintry mix occurs across the region late tonight into the start of Tuesday. This is why the expectancy for lower snow totals.

Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

A cold west-northwest flow will produce a spray of lake snow showers and embedded squalls Tuesday evening that should evolve into a band of lake snow initially to the north of Syracuse but should come down into the Syracuse area overnight. An additional 1 to 4” if not a bit more in the most persistent snows is expected southeast of Lake Ontario which does include Syracuse.

WEDNESDAY:

Any lingering lake snow showers will taper Wednesday morning/early afternoon and possibly give way to a little sun in the afternoon if we are lucky. It will be a colder day with highs closer to 20.

We will be watching another winter storm late in the week that could produce more significant snow across CNY. Stay tuned for updates.