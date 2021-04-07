WATCH: If you thought the weather was great today, check out tomorrow’s forecast

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

The sky will be mainly clear Wednesday night with little to no wind. Lows get down into the low 40s which is some 5 to 10 degrees above the normal low.

THURSDAY:

High pressure stays in charge of the weather across CNY and the Northeast. When you combine that with a slightly warmer air mass and a lot of April sunshine you get highs well above normal.

How high will temperatures go Thursday? We are thinking well into the 70s, but probably not 80 or better simply because of an easterly component to the wind should keep the warmest air west of the area. Our record high for the day is 84° set back in 2010 and will very likely hold. Either way you slice it, it looks amazing Thursday!

THURSDAY NIGHT:

We have a low pressure system moving over the Great Lakes that will bring some clouds Thursday night. We’ll also have a bit of a southerly breeze. This will keep temperatures in the 50s overnight.

FRIDAY:

Looking for some rain? It does appear we will see couple showers come Friday, but even that doesn’t look too impressive at this time. Clouds will prevent our temperatures from rising too much but our highs will remain above average and in the 60s.

We will probably have to wait to late in the weekend for a more significant shot of rain to arrive.