WATCH: In and out of lake effect rain and snow showers the next few days

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

Flood warnings remain in effect until further notice for Onondaga and Cayuga Lakes. In addition, flooding is ongoing along parts of the Seneca River and Cross Lake.

TUESDAY:

More lake showers return Tuesday with a secondary cold front swinging through. Those that live east of Lake Ontario like in northern Oswego County, Jefferson, and Lewis counties should see the most persistent showers. A chilly west wind will produce some lake effect rain and higher terrain snow showers for most of the day.

For the midday and afternoon timeframe the Finger Lakes and the Syracuse area may see some passing showers coming off Lake Erie. There could very well be some wet snowflakes or graupel mixing in for the higher elevations of the Finger Lakes and south of Syracuse too.

Highs Tuesday likely struggle to make it to around 50.

TUESDAY NIGHT – WEDNESDAY:

A chilly westerly wind produces a band of lake effect rain and snow Tuesday night into Wednesday. Tuesday night into the start of Wednesday the band of lake effect rain and snow is east of Lake Ontario with 2 to 6 inches of snow possible by 8 or 9 am Wednesday!

A trough of low pressure swings through Wednesday morning and pushes the band of lake effect rain and snow to the south into the Syracuse area. Band of snow and rain breaks up and lingers Wednesday afternoon before trying to redevelop north of Syracuse east of Lake Ontario Wednesday night.

Little to no snow accumulation is expected for most of CNY, including Syracuse, but a slushy coating to an inch of snow is possible over the hills south of Syracuse.

Stay tuned for further updates on the snow…