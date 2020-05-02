WATCH: Increasing clouds, showers tonight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

SATURDAY:

Sun gives way to increasing clouds later in the afternoon. There will be high thin clouds at first, but clouds thicken a bit as we head into the evening. We can thank a warm front for that. Outside a spotty shower near sunset, Saturday is a dry day.

Temperatures are more seasonable in the mid to upper 60s.

The best chance for showers the entire weekend comes Saturday night as a weakening cold front approaches. No heavy rain is expected, though.

SUNDAY:

The front moving through Saturday night is a fast mover, taking showers east of Central New York by Sunday morning.

Sunday turns out nice with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures not much different from Saturday.

Enjoy the more seasonable weather this weekend as cooler air is slated to move back into the region next week.