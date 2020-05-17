WATCH: Increasing clouds with evening showers

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

SUNDAY:

We have some better news for Sunday. A storm system moving out of the middle of the country is a little slower in arriving so expect a bit of morning sunshine followed by increasing clouds during the afternoon. Some rain showers arrive in the evening after 4 or 5, but it is more scattered in nature.

Sunday ends up the warmer of the two weekend days with highs around 70.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Some rain will develop for all Sunday night as a storm system nears the area from the Upper Midwest. It will not be as cool with lows in the low 50s. Rain will be heavy at times going into Monday morning.

MONDAY:

The system approaching us Sunday/Sunday night remains a slow mover which impacts our weather Monday. With the system stuck to our west, an easterly breeze will persist over us transporting some moisture off the Atlantic Ocean into Central New York. We expect widespread showers, if not some steady rain, at least through Monday morning.

There could be a bit of localized flooding north of Syracuse up near and east of Lake Ontario, but it does not look like widespread flooding will be an issue at this time. Highs will be in the 50s to possibly low 60s if we experience enough dry time later Monday.

It now lows like any rain will tend to taper Monday afternoon into Monday night thanks to a strong area of high pressure to the north and east reestablishing itself across the Northeast.

High pressure will continue to strong arm any moisture, including remnants of Tropical Storm Arthur, and keep drier weather across CNY for the middle of the week.