WATCH: Increasing sunshine and cooler Friday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

THURSDAY OVERNIGHT:

The drizzle and mist from this evening tapers overnight, but clouds linger, especially south of the Thruway. It will be much cooler tonight, less humid too. Lows are in the 50s.

FRIDAY:

High pressure will settle in Friday and, after a cloudy start, provide us with plenty of sunshine and a nice fall feel to the air. Highs will be close to round out the week. Should feel and look great! Enjoy!

SATURDAY:

As far as the weekend weather, Saturday looks like the pick day. High pressure moves to our east and a southeast wind develops, and it should end up a bit warmer than Friday.

SUNDAY:

A frontal system will swing through Central New York Sunday. This is the leftover of the system that brought the unusual weather to the Rockies earlier in the week. The weather from this system for us will be less impactful. Look for scattered showers and thunderstorms, probably our best chance of rain between now and at least the middle of next week.