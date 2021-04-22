WATCH: Is is April or January? Lake snow impacting Thursday morning commute

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

Expect hazardous driving conditions Thursday morning from snow squalls in the lake effect snow.

Click here for a check at Live Doppler 9 to better plan your morning commute.

March, well feeling more like January, in April continues Thursday before spring returns.

HEADLINES:

**If you have a pre-dawn commute you need to plan extra time!! Snow squalls from the lake effect snow have made roads very slick and hazardous. Even the main highways are snow covered with less than a quarter mile visibility at times.

A coating to an inch is possible for many including the Syracuse area, but up to 3” is possible in the more persistent snow bands is by mid-morning Thursday.

Rain mixes in with snow showers Thursday.

Road conditions improve after sunrise and into the afternoon.

Stays quite windy with wind chills in the 20s Thursday.

Drying out overnight into Friday.

THURSDAY:

Untreated roads, even main highways are very slick and snow covered where the most persistent and heavier snow bands are. This includes Syracuse and most of Central New York.

You need to plan some extra time and drive with extreme caution. This is the trickiest morning commute our area has seen in quite some time.

This morning’s lake snow will slowly taper to scattered snow and graupel showers with possibly even a little rain mixed in by the afternoon.

Fortunately, with the strong late April sun and temperatures going above freezing by the midday and afternoon any slick spots on the roads will turn just wet quickly.

Highs are expected to struggle to make the low to mid 40s. Gusty west-northwest wind upwards of 30 mph are expected to produce wind chills in the 20s to low 30s much of Thursday!

THURSDAY NIGHT:

Any showers should taper off Thursday night as high pressure builds in quickly. Drier and relatively milder air makes a run back at us. But it will remain brisk. Lows Thursday night drop to between 30 and 35.

FRIDAY:

High pressure is in control of the weather across CNY on Friday providing us with a good deal of sun and more seasonable air thankfully! Highs top out well into the 50s to around 60. But a gusty, cool breeze out of the west-northwest will make it feel a little cool still, especially in the shade.

WEEKEND:

This last weekend of April is going to be a split one with the better half expected Saturday. The day will feature some sunshine, a lighter wind and highs well into the 60s thanks to high pressure.

Unfortunately, a cold front and an area of low pressure to the south will team up and provide the area with some rain showers late Saturday night into at least the first part of Sunday. Sunday is cooler too with highs back into the 50s and a gusty breeze kicking up later in the day too. Stay tuned for updates on the weekend weather over the next couple of days.