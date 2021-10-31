WATCH: Is the weather a trick or a treat?

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

Still flood warnings until further notice for Onondaga and Cayuga lakes.

SUNDAY – SUNDAY EVENING (HALLOWEEN):

Is Halloween a trick or a treat? How about a little bit of both…

Sunday doesn’t look like washout for Halloween but there will be a scattering of showers around much of the day, especially before 4. The best chance for showers during trick-or-treat time will be north of Syracuse. No heavy downpours are expected.

Temperatures are in the mid-50s during the day and the 40s to around 50 during the evening, but a brisk breeze kicking up and persisting into Sunday night will add an extra chill for the trick-or-treaters. So be sure to dress for the 40s with a bit of a wind chill.

MONDAY:

The new week begins dry for most, but there could be a few showers east of Lake Ontario lingering off the lake with a cool westerly wind. Most see some sun with highs in the low to mid 50s.

TUESDAY:

A few showers likely return Tuesday with a little cold front, but right now it appears much of Tuesday is dry for many.

Those that live east of Lake Ontario probably see the most persistent showers thanks to the chilly west wind producing some lake effect rain and higher terrain snow showers.

Highs Tuesday likely struggle to make it to around 50.