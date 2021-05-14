WATCH: It stays warm for the weekend but who will have to dodge showers?

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

Grab the t-shirts and shades and enjoy the stretch of sunshine this weekend!

FRIDAY OVERNIGHT:

The weather is quiet overnight with clear to partly skies and temperatures only dropping into the 40s.

SATURDAY:

High pressure stays in charge Saturday which is great news for those wanting to spend time outdoors.

There is one small fly in the ointment though. The combination of some cooler air aloft, a bit of lingering low-level moisture, and daytime heating, MAY produce a few spotty pop-up showers during the afternoon in the hills south and east of Syracuse. Many areas will get away with a dry day though.

Highs across most of CNY should reach the low 70s. By the shoreline of Lake Ontario it will be a bit cooler with a breeze, highs are in the 50s and 60s.

SUNDAY:

Sunday will be a repeat of Saturday but with a little bit more instability, there’s a little better chance for afternoon showers. With that said, there’s still going to be plenty of places that get away with a dry day. Best chance for afternoon and evening showers will be in the higher elevations south of Syracuse.

Temperatures remain seasonable with highs in the low 70s for most. Again, it’ll be cooler near the shoreline of Lake Ontario.

NEXT WEEK:

For the first half of next week, temperatures continue to be seasonable and there’s no sign of widespread rain.