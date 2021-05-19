WATCH: It’s the warmest day of 2021 so far under some more sun!

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

THIS AFTERNOON:

The great weather stretch continues right through today thanks to high pressure reestablishing itself at the surface and aloft across the Eastern U.S.! This results in another nice summery day under some more strong May sunshine across the region today with the warmest temperatures of 2021 so far!

Highs this afternoon climb into the mid-80s! By the way, the record high in Syracuse today is 92° set back in 1971. Yes, it’s a great afternoon for the beach/pool! Enjoy CNY!

TONIGHT:

The weather stays nice and quiet Wednesday night under a partly cloudy sky with some high clouds scooting through at times. Temperatures are only expected to drop into the mid-50s, so it will be a mild night, but still comfortable for snoozing with the windows open.

THURSDAY – FRIDAY:

The air starts to come from the south and southwest a bit more so for the last half of the week and as a result humidity levels will slowly creep up Thursday into especially Friday. Instead of having dew points in the 30s, 40s and low 50s like they’ve been for the first part of this week, the dew points are expected to range from the upper 50s to mid-60s Thursday through Sunday.

The increasing humidity levels will lead to slightly better odds of seeing a spotty shower/storm or two Thursday and a bit more so Friday. That said, it still appears that much, if not all of Thursday is dry and possibly good amount of Friday is rain free too.

Highs Thursday and Friday should stay in the low to mid 80s. Yes, it is going to feel more like the middle of summer rather than late spring across CNY. Enjoy warm weather lovers!