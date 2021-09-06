WATCH: Just a few showers for Labor Day, lots of sunshine too

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

MONDAY (LABOR DAY):

Another cold front and disturbance swing by on Labor Day with a few more scattered showers and a storm or two possible through lunch time. Monday, like Sunday, will be far from a washout and should feature more breaks of sunshine, especially after 2 or 3 pm.

Highs in the low to mid 70s with a steady breeze out of the west-northwest 10 to 20 mph, possibly gusting 25 to 30 mph at times.

It’ll be quite choppy on the lakes today! Check out our marine forecast before you take the boat out.

MONDAY NIGHT:

Other than a lake effect shower or two east of Lake Ontario Monday evening, the weather will be nice and quiet under a partly cloudy sky. It’s comfortable for sleeping with the windows open too.

Lows Monday night drop into the mid to upper 50s with areas of fog developing.

TUESDAY:

The weather looks great as most go back to work and some of the kids head back to school. We are expecting some sunshine and comfortably warm air with highs rising into well into the 70s thanks to high pressure building in from the west.

WEDNESDAY:

Another cold front is slated to arrive in CNY Wednesday afternoon with another round of showers and a few storms.

Highs midweek should climb well into the 70s to possibly 80 with enough sunshine/dry time Wednesday. It’s going to be breezy Wednesday too.