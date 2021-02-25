WATCH: Just a touch of winter weather overnight then improving

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

THURSDAY OVERNIGHT:

A weak wave of low pressure/trough will slide through late Thursday night with some flurries/touch of light snow possible, especially near and north of Syracuse. An inch or less of accumulation is expected with this feature.

FRIDAY:

Any flurries around to start Friday will quickly dissipate thanks to high pressure reestablishing itself during the day yielding more sun by late Friday morning and afternoon.

Highs climb solidly into the 30s with light winds making for a pretty nice late February day!

SATURDAY:

Another push of milder air will arrive for the weekend and as it does so there will likely be a little rain Saturday that could start as brief period of snow and or a wintry mix near sunrise Saturday. For most of Central new Yok there should be little accumulation of snow but north of Oneida Lake there could be a quick 1 to 3 inches of snow in the morning.

Any snow/mix to start Saturday will quickly change to just some rain showers with the mix possibly lingering a bit longer north and east of Syracuse.

Saturday’s system is a fast mover so it’s looking more and more like we dry out Saturday afternoon and there may even be some sun. For these two reasons, we’ve bumped our high temperature back up close to 50 degrees!

SUNDAY:

The last half of the weekend looks mainly dry right now, but a system to our south MAY get close enough to trigger a rain shower or two towards the end of the day.

Highs look to be well into the 40s again on Sunday.

It appears a push of cooler air will arrive back in Central New York for early next week.