WATCH: Keeping an eye out for lake effect into Wednesday morning

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)–

Due to a band of moderate to heavy lake snow occurring east of Lake Ontario this afternoon into tonight there is a Lake Effect Snow Warning in effect east of Lake Ontario right through early Wednesday. Click here for more details.

OVERNIGHT:

The band of lake snow east of Lake Ontario will continue to affect areas east of the lake and probably strengthen near and after midnight. Snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches an hour are probable at times near the Tug Hill. That will quickly push snow totals close to a foot overnight.

After midnight a cold front will drop south and will shift the lake effect south, moving into and through the Syracuse area close to sunrise Wednesday. Most of CNY will see a coating to an inch of snow tonight. Areas east of Lake Ontario though should pick up somewhere between 3 and 6 inches, possibly locally higher amounts around the Tug Hill, and there could be some spots in the hills south of Syracuse that see 2 or 3 inches. Lows will be in the 20s tonight.

WEDNESDAY:

A brief burst of moderate to heavy snow Wednesday morning between about 6 and 9 am across CNY. This band of snow will probably impact at least part of the Wednesday morning commute so you may want to give yourself a little extra time getting into work/school Wednesday. A coating to 2” of snow is likely during the morning for most.

With the cold front clearing Central New York by the mid to late morning, the weather should improve with maybe even a little sun if we are lucky appearing in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 20s, but wind chills will be down in the low to mid-teens!

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

Wednesday night will be cold and quiet for the most part under a partly to mostly cloudy sky with a few snow showers possible towards Thursday morning. Little to no accumulation is expected. Temperatures will initially drop to between 15 and 20 during the evening before rising well into the 20s overnight as a breeze starts to kick up out of the south.

LATE WEEK:

Another clipper will race into Central New York Thursday with a brisk southwest flow pushing temperatures into the mid 30s again, but there should also be some snow showers developing too. Most areas will not see anything more than a coating to an inch of snow Thursday, but there should be at least 1 to 4” in and around the Tug Hill.

Some more lake snow looks to develop Thursday night mainly east of Lake Ontario, but late Thursday night into Friday a cold front will slowly push south and do the same to the band of snow.

It appears that come Friday afternoon/night there will be some semblance of a snow band affecting areas southeast of Lake Ontario, including Syracuse with at least a minor accumulation. Stay tuned for updates from the NewsChannel 9 Storm Team.