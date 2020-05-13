WATCH: Keeping an eye out for more frost in CNY overnight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

OVERNIGHT:

What is likely our last bout of snow in Central New York came to an end earlier this evening. A potent disturbance in the jet stream winds has moved to our east and skies are clearing and our focus now shifts to frost potential.

Lows will be close to 30 in Syracuse, mid 20s in the normally colder spots, likely producing a hard freeze throughout CNY overnight into the start of Wednesday. For this reason there’s another Freeze Warning in effect across the region. Click here for more details.

WEDNESDAY:

High pressure will be in charge Wednesday providing the area with plenty of strong May sunshine after a frosty, possibly record cold start! The record low Wednesday morning is 30 set back in 2005.

Despite all the May sun, it will still be cool with highs near 55 which is still about ten degrees below normal for this time of year. There will also be a cool breeze to boot.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

High pressure will be cresting overhead and providing one more chilly, at least somewhat frosty, night across the area. Lows will range from about 30 to 35.

THURSDAY:

After the somewhat frosty start Thursday it will turn milder with sun fading behind increasing clouds ahead of an approaching warm front. After 2 or 3 pm at least a few rain showers are expected to develop, but the majority of the day looks dry. Temperatures will turn more seasonable reaching well into the 60s for the first time in several days!

It will stay seasonably mild, but somewhat damp as a cold front slowly slides through to round out the week.

Spring feel sticks around into the weekend and it MAY even feel summery come mid to late next week! Click here for details.