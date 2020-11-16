WATCH: Keeping it chilly and blustery, some lake effect showers Monday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

MONDAY:

It’s a blustery and chilly to start the week. A slushy coating to an inch or two of lake snow east of Lake Ontario is likely up across the Tug Hill, while just a few mainly morning snow and rain showers will be possible for the rest of CNY.

Winds will gust between 30 and 40 mph at times Monday. Highs will be near 45 but feel more like the lower 30s with the wind chill.

MONDAY NIGHT:

It will be brisk, but not as windy as Monday.

A few inches of lake snow is possible east of Lake Ontario. Not near Lake Ontario, but east of 81 up across the higher terrain of the Tug Hill. Most will not see much, if any snow around Monday night in CNY. Lows will be in the low 30s.

TUESDAY:

A reinforcing cold front will swing through Tuesday morning with a little burst of snow for many. This little burst of snow will be followed by a spray of snow showers and flurries off Lake Ontario on a brisk west-northwest wind. A slushy coating to an inch or so of snow is possible for all Tuesday, but there could be a couple inches across the hills in spots.

Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 30s with wind chills mainly in the 20s. Brrrr…

After a cold and mainly quiet Wednesday we will see a warm up to round out the week.