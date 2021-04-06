WATCH: Keeping it dry and sunny

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

We will be in a fair-weather sandwich through at least Thursday. Low pressure is off the New England Coast and a couple of storms systems will slide west of the area Tuesday night/early Wednesday. What will this result in weather wise for CNY? Below is your answer…

TUESDAY:

Lots of sunshine will greet us out the door Tuesday morning as high pressure will remain in control of the region. There probably will be more clouds rolling in as the afternoon progresses thanks to a disturbance nearing the area towards sunset. Highs will be up near 60 Tuesday afternoon, and there should be a little less wind compared to what we had Monday.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

A disturbance will slide west of us Tuesday night along a warm front and produce some showers mainly west of CNY, but a few rain showers will be close to the area. Areas west of Syracuse across the Finger Lakes have the best chance of seeing a little rain shower activity Tuesday night with lows in the 30s to around 40.

MIDWEEK:

Wednesday will likely start off with more clouds than not as a system slides just southwest of CNY. There’s a very slight chance of a shower or two south and west of Syracuse through mid- morning. Of course, if this disturbance moves a little farther east than we are expecting, our odds of seeing a few showers will go up.

Either way, the sky should turn mostly sunny again come Wednesday afternoon as high pressure reestablishes itself. A milder air mass will also be building too on Wednesday which should lead to highs reach well into the 60s.

Looking for some rain? It does appear we will see a slightly better chance of possibly getting a few showers into CNY come late in the week, but even that doesn’t look impressive at this time.