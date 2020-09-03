WATCH: Keeping it warm, but mainly dry Thursday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

THURSDAY:

It will be a little less muggy with more sun expected today compared to what we saw on Wednesday. At times in the afternoon, however, some high clouds will filter the sun. We do think it remains dry.

Highs will be up near 85 before cooler changes take place to round out the week.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

A few showers will be possible late Thursday night as another cold front sweeps through. Lows will drop into the low 60s and it will turn less humid towards morning too.

FRIDAY:

Friday the wind picks back up. It’ll feel pretty refreshing too. Enjoy some sunshine and comfortable temperatures in the low to mid 70s as a cool area of high pressure settles into the Northeast for most of the weekend.

