WATCH: Kicking meteorological summer off with a warm day!

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

TUESDAY:

A weakening cold front is falling apart over us this morning which is why we have a cloudy start to our day.

A few light showers and sprinkles can’t be ruled out, but much of the day is rain-free.

Highs should reach the mid-70s with no trouble thanks to some strong June 1st sunshine at times, especially during the afternoon.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

It’ll be mainly clear and comfortable with lows in the low to mid 50s across CNY Tuesday night with high pressure in control.

WEDNESDAY:

High pressure anchored just off the East Coast Wednesday will help usher in a batch of moisture with a wave of low pressure from the south towards evening. A few showers are expected to develop after 3 or 4 pm right into the evening.

High temperatures Wednesday should range from 75 to 80.

THURSDAY:

The best chance of rain is Thursday with an area of low pressure slowly moving through providing lots of clouds and more numerous showers and storms. Highs should make the low to mid 70s with enough dry time.

Beyond Thursday we have some pretty hot and humid weather on the way. Click here for more details.