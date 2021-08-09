WATCH: Kicking off a potential heat wave this week

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

MONDAY:

Monday begins what could be the third heat wave as hot and muggy air settles in over the Northeast. Again, a heat wave in CNY is defined as at least 3 consecutive 90+ degree days which we think is a good bet.

Highs climb to around 90 Monday with feel like readings well into the 90s Monday afternoon thanks to dew points up around 70.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for a small part of the area, Wayne County, Monday afternoon and evening.

Chances for rain and thunderstorms are low, but any shower and storm that do develop could have some heavy downpours and cloud-to-ground lightning. Be sure to check the Live Doppler 9 App for see if you’ll run into any rain today.

MONDAY NIGHT:

It’s a warm and muggy Monday night with an isolated shower possible and lows within a few degrees of 70. It’ll be another tough night of sleep without the AC.

TUESDAY:

A dying cold front approaching from the west will instigate a few scattered showers and storms later Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night. That said, there still should be a good amount of dry time, and it’s going to remain very steamy too with highs in the low 90s.

When you combine highs in the low 90s and the high humidity levels the feel like readings should climb to between 95 and 100 for the second half of Tuesday! These kind of feel like readings are dangerous and probably will prompt the National Weather Service to issue Heat Advisories for Tuesday and quite possibly again for the second half of Wednesday and Thursday too.

The higher heat and humidity are expected to persist through the week, so if you are not a fan of it hang in there! A much more comfortable air mass is slated to arrive just in time for the weekend.

Odds of seeing showers and storms is expected to creep up later in the week, but almost every day this week will feature a good amount of dry time.