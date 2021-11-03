WATCH: Lake effect continues for some, chilly and breezy for all

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

Flood warnings remain in effect until further notice for Onondaga and Cayuga Lakes. In addition, flooding is ongoing along parts of the Seneca River and Cross Lake.

WEDNESDAY:

A band of lake effect rain and higher elevation snow east of Lake Ontario stays put this morning across Oswego, Southern Jefferson, Lewis, and Northern Oneida counties. The higher terrain in and around the Tug Hill and Southwestern Adirondacks a total of 2 to 6 inches of snow is possible by 8 or 9 am!

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 11am for Oswego and Jefferson counties.

NewsChannel 9 weather watcher Carol Yerdon in Redfield checked in with 3” and counting as of 7am Wednesday.

Gooood Morning from Redfield NY!! It's HERE!! 3 inches and counting! Oh the weather outside is DELIGHTFUL! 422 inches til we smash the record!! Oh YES WE CAN!! pic.twitter.com/vhF4ZgYZSh — Carolyn Yerdon (@CYerdon) November 3, 2021

A trough of low pressure is swinging through this morning. Behind this the wind is going to shift more to the northwest which will push the band of lake effect rain and snow south into the Syracuse area. The band of snow and rain breaks up and lingers this afternoon before trying to redevelop just north of Syracuse east-southeast of Lake Ontario Wednesday night.

Little to no snow accumulation is expected for most of CNY, including Syracuse, but a slushy coating or dusting is possible over the hills, mainly on grassy surfaces, south of Syracuse. A couple spots could end up close to an inch.

Highs on Wednesday likely won’t reach 50 for the first time since April 22nd!

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

Lake effect rain and snow is expected to redevelop just to the north of Syracuse Wednesday evening and be primarily up across Oswego, Northern Oneida, Lewis, and Southern Jefferson counties much of the overnight.

Most see no snow Wednesday night, but a light accumulation is possible over the higher terrain of the Tug Hill.

Lows drop into the upper 20s to low 30s Wednesday night with some frost likely outside the lake effect clouds and showers.

LATE WEEK:

A bit more lake effect rain and snow is expected, mainly north of Syracuse Thursday into Thursday night with a light additional accumulation possible over the higher terrain.

Highs Thursday are expected to once again be in the mid-40s.

A little lake effect rain and snow could still be around to start Friday primarily near and east of the Lake Ontario shoreline before dissipating as Friday progresses.

Highs to end the week should climb closer to 50 under more in the way of sunshine.