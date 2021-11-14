WATCH: Lake effect continues Sunday morning

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

SUNDAY:

Winds turn more southwesterly and eventually even southerly later Sunday morning and afternoon ahead of another cold front. The more southerly wind direction will send the lake effect rain and snow east of lakes Ontario and Erie to the north pretty quickly during the morning.

With the change of wind, we think there will be at least a couple scattered rain and snow showers developing midday across the Finger Lakes and Syracuse area courtesy of Lake Erie. The band off Lake Ontario is expected to move up into Canada during the afternoon.

Highs on Sunday will range from 40 to 45 with less wind compared to Saturday.

After about 3 p.m. a new low pressure system begins to impact CNY with rain and snow showers.

SUNDAY EVENING/NIGHT:

This system brings more widespread rain and snow through Sunday evening before transitioning to lake effect rain and snow Monday.

A slushy coating to an inch or two of snow is possible Sunday night for the hills south of Syracuse, but 1 to 4 inches is possible over the higher terrain, with the highest amounts over the Tug Hill.

Lows are expected to drop into the mid 30s.

MONDAY – TUESDAY:

Some lake effect rain and snow develops Monday east and southeast of Lake Ontario behind the departing system from Sunday night.

Little to no snow accumulation is expected for most on Monday, but at least a minor snow accumulation is expected in the hills.

A more concentrated band of mainly lake effect snow will probably evolve Monday night southeast of Lake Ontario near the Syracuse area.