WATCH: Lake effect develops, who sees an accumulation tonight?

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

THURSDAY NIGHT:

A brisk and colder air mass blows in on a blustery westerly wind behind the cold front which will trigger some lake effect rain and snow east of Lake Ontario.

Accumulations of at least 2 to 6” are probable in and around the Tug Hill Thursday night into the start of Friday. This is where a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued from Thursday night into Friday morning and early afternoon.

Little to no snow accumulation is expected elsewhere during this time frame.

It’s just cold Thursday night and mainly dry for most of CNY under variable clouds. This MAY provide the chance for late night owls and or early risers late Thursday night/early Friday to see the partial lunar eclipse taking place!

Lows Thursday night are expected to dip into the low 30s, but gusty winds produce feel like temperatures in the 20s.

FRIDAY:

Friday is much colder and breezy. A gusty west-northwest wind should keep the temperatures from getting any higher than the low 40s at best, but wind chills are expected to be closer to 30 throughout the day.

Lake effect rain and snow showers will continue Friday as well. Accumulations should be no more than a slushy coating to an inch or two over the lower terrain away from the lake shore.

In and around the Tug Hill at least a few inches more is possible before the band gets pushed south by a trough during the late morning and afternoon.

Between about noon and 3 or 4 pm the band of snow, possibly mixed with a little graupel and or rain is slated to slide south across the Syracuse area and CNY. There could be a slushy coating or so in spots, but nothing significant is expected Friday afternoon.

WEEKEND:

High pressure builds in Friday night into Saturday from the southwest and provides the region with a seasonably cool, but a bright Saturday under a fair amount of sunshine!

The tail end of the weekend does not look as nice with more clouds and possibly some showers in the afternoon.

Highs are in the 40s Saturday, and well into the 40s to possibly 50 on Sunday with enough dry time.