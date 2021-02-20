WATCH: Lake effect lingers, any improvement for Sunday?

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

SATURDAY NIGHT:

Lake effect snow across Central New York is a more disorganized than earlier Saturday but is still capable of producing some accumulation the fist part of tonight. Expect lake effect snow showers and some brief squalls this evening with the best chance of a new 2 to 4 inches of snow just west of Syracuse. Accumulations less than 2 inches elsewhere.

Overnight winds become lighter and drier air coming in from the west courtesy of high pressure brings the lake effect to an end.

There is also some clearing overnight allowing temperatures to drop into the teens.

SUNDAY:

Sunday is the pick day of the weekend to be out and about. The winds are much lighter and there is sun as well as high pressure builds in. That would make the upper 20s we have forecast seem even warmer. It should be a great mid-winter outdoor day.

While most of Central New York is dry Sunday, there could be a little light snow that brushes the southeast shore of Lake Ontario from Sodus north to Oswego and Scriba. The snow shouldn’t amount to more than a coating to an inch or so and won’t move too far inland given the light winds.

EARLY NEXT WEEK:

Our next disturbance approaches us Monday. Southerly winds ahead of this system brings us more seasonable air with highs in the mid to upper 30s. Because of this above average temperature, any early snow showers will begin to mix with light rain. This will in turn keep snow totals down across central New York. For most, a couple of inches or less of snow falls but for higher elevations, 3-6” is likely.