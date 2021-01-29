WATCH: Lake effect lingers as does cold Friday night

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)–

FRIDAY NIGHT:

A limited amount of lake effect snow continues into Friday night. West of Syracuse, where the snow is most persistent, there could be another 1 to 3 inches of snow with a few locally higher totals. Elsewhere look for an inch or less of snow from some lingering snow showers.

A northwest wind will end up lighter tonight but because temperatures east of Syracuse drop below zero (where skies end up clear) some wind chills approach -20 later tonight so a Wind Chill Advisory is back up for Oneida, Chenango, Madison, Otsego and Herkimer counties through 11 am Saturday.

Remember, with wind chills this low, frostbite can occur in as little as 25 to 30 minutes.

WEEKEND:

After a couple of frigid starts over the weekend the bitter chill will slowly ease with highs on Saturday in the mid teens and we should rebound into the low 20s on Sunday after starting below zero for most Sunday morning!

There should be some sun over the weekend which will be nice, but it will be the coldest weekend we have felt here in CNY this winter. So if you will be out and about taking part in winter sports, hikes or errands be sure to bundle up!

There’s a slight chance of a bit of snow towards Sunday evening too with a storm to the south that we will be watching closely right into early next week. Click here to get some early details on its potential…