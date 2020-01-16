WATCH: Lake effect lingers as we feel the cold wind

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)

THURSDAY EVENING:



A cold front has passed through and temperatures are dropping into the 20s, with a breezy windy, it’ll feel more like the teens to single digits.



We’re continuing to see lake effect snow showers, which now that temperatures are below freezing, will lead to a light accumulation. You’ll notice lake effect gradually becoming more localized as the evening progresses.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

High pressure slowly begins to build in from the north which will help dry out the air some. But since there is still likely going to be a breezy north-northwest wind, lake effect snow showers are sure to linger in CNY and the Finger Lakes.

Arctic air makes a nose dive into the Northeast tonight. We’ll have one of the coldest nights we’ve had in quite some time. Wind chill temperatures could even down to -20° for some areas overnight.

FRIDAY:

Bundle up heading out the door Friday morning! Wind chill temperatures across area are forecast to drop below zero! Brrrr! We’ll likely still have some lingering light lake effect snow showers too.

Even though it’s a very cold day Friday, look for a good amount of sun during the midday and afternoon.

By the holiday weekend, a more potent storm looks to affect CNY. For more details on how this storm could impact CNY click here.