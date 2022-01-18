WATCH: Lake effect lingers this morning; stays cold… for now

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Watch for slushy roads as lake effect snow continues to fall this morning.

TUESDAY:

Lake effect lingers this morning and should taper off around lunchtime. We’ll pick up an additional inch or two before the lake effect snow fades away

It’s a brisk and cold day too with highs only reaching up to around 20, but wind chills could feel as cold as below zero (-10 to 0)!

We should also see some sun develop this afternoon as the air turns drier from high pressure building in during the day.

WEDNESDAY:

A bit of a January thaw on Wednesday.

First, a warm front will clip the North Country in the morning causing a period of light snow as far south as the counties east of Lake Ontario with a light accumulation.

Meanwhile, an area of low pressure is tracking to our north during the day. Southwesterly winds developing ahead of that low and approaching cold front causes our temperatures to rise above freezing, perhaps as warm as 40 degrees.

This relative warmth is fleeting.

A cold front moves through Wednesday night with some rain and snow showers. In the wake of the front is another shot of arctic air for the end of the week. It won’t be quite as cold as we experienced this past weekend but not by much.