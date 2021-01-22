WATCH: Lake effect near Syracuse tonight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)–

FRIDAY NIGHT:

As colder air filters into Central New York, we expect a flare up of lake effect Friday evening. With some help from moisture coming off the upper Great Lakes we could briefly see snowfall rates approaching an inch an hour close to Syracuse. By late evening, the heavier snow will drift to the southwest through Syracuse.

Areas from the city of Syracuse south and west could see 3 to 6 inches of snow with some locally higher totals in the hills of Southern Onondaga, Southern Cayuga and Northern Cortland counties. Elsewhere, we expect 1 to 3 after sunset Friday.

SATURDAY:

The weekend will be cold with lingering lake effect snow showers to start. There may be an additional light accumulation of an inch or two Saturday morning. By afternoon the lake effect weakens to nothing more than flurries with little if any additional accumulation.

The bigger story will be highs struggling to reach 20 and wind chills in the single digits to low teens thanks to a brisk northwest wind.

SUNDAY:

High pressure will be in charge Sunday and will end up being the pick day of the weekend with possibly even a little sun showing up! It will remain cold though as highs will once again struggle to make it into the low 20s. Enjoy, winter enthusiasts!!