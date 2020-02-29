WATCH: Lake effect on the move, sweeps through Syracuse overnight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

FRIDAY OVERNIGHT :

Lake effect snow off Lake Ontario stayed well north of Syracuse during the day Friday but it is on the move.

The band of lake snow will drift south through the Syracuse area overnight as winds shift to more of a northwesterly direction.

The band will move fairly quickly and not leave much time to accumulate. It appears the accumulation will be light, say 1-4” Friday night through just past sunrise Saturday. But, be on guard for changeable weather as the squalls move through the Syracuse area overnight.

SATURDAY:

Expect periods of snow showers throughout the day Saturday. After midday Saturday there won’t be much more in the way of accumulation. It’s still cold and breezy (winds gust to 25 mph), but not nearly as windy as it’s been. Temperatures will struggle to reach 20 degrees.

There are signs that the lake effect could flare up one last time Saturday night as lower level winds become better aligned. Localized totals of 1 to 3 inches are possible southeast of Lake Ontario Saturday night.

SUNDAY:

Sunday is a quiet day.

After a few morning flurries it is dry and there should be some sun in the afternoon as high pressure builds in from the south. More importantly, the winds are expected to be lighter.