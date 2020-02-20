WATCH: Lake snow Thursday morning give way to a quieter Thursday afternoon

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

THURSDAY:

Parts of central New York are under a Lake Effect Snow Warning for this round of lake effect. Click here for more.

Lake effect snow will likely still be quite heavy for the morning commute Thursday southeast of Lake Ontario, including around the Syracuse area. So be sure when you head out for the Thursday morning commute give yourself extra time to reach your destination (and to wipe the snow off your cars!).

The band of snow will get pushed to the south by an arctic cold front after 8 or 9 am with just scattered snow showers and flurries left by the midday hours Thursday. There should even be a bit of sunshine in the afternoon. Another coating to 2 inches of snow with locally higher amounts is expected to fall between 7 am and noon Thursday.

Snowfall totals within the lake snow from Wednesday night through Thursday morning should average 3 to 6 inches with localized totals approaching 10 inches, especially just north of Syracuse.

The other story beyond the lake effect Thursday is the cold. It will struggle to reach the low 20s in the afternoon.

THURSDAY NIGHT – FRIDAY:

A band of mainly lighter lake snow will try to develop Thursday night near the Syracuse area before moving north of Syracuse towards sunrise Friday. A light accumulation of snow is possible Thursday night southeast of Lake Ontario, including the Syracuse area.

Some lingering lake effect snow showers in the morning east of Lake Ontario should end by around the lunch hour. For the rest of us sunshine us returning and temperatures begin a moderating trend. We climb close to freezing and even warmer (and dry) weather is in the cards for the weekend.