WATCH: Lake effect rain and snow overnight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

OVERNIGHT:

Lake effect rain and snow showers transition to just snow showers overnight and into Tuesday morning. There could be a light coating to an inch or so in spots mainly in the higher elevations south of Syracuse by Tuesday morning. Lows will be close to 30.

TUESDAY:

Other than some lingering morning lake flakes, the weather looks quiet and unseasonably chilly Tuesday with breaks of sun possibly developing in the afternoon. Highs will not get out of the 30s.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

Tuesday night will start quiet, but after midnight a warm front will race into the region and probably produce a quick shot of wet snow and or sleet possibly mixed with freezing rain.

A slushy coating to maybe an inch is possible by Wednesday morning, with the best chance of possibly picking up an inch up across the Tug Hill. Lows will be around 30, but temperatures should rise into the low to mid 30s by daybreak for many as a southeast breeze kicks up too.

WEDNESDAY:

There could be some slick spots on untreated roads to start Wednesday, especially north and east of Syracuse, otherwise much of Wednesday looks pretty quiet, breezy and milder. There will be some rain showers working into CNY near or just after sunset ahead of an area of low pressure. Highs should climb well into the 40s to possibly 50 in a few spots.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

The above-mentioned area of low pressure will move closer to the Central New York and provide some rain Wednesday night. It will be a pretty mild and breezy night too with lows in the low 40s.