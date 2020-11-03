WATCH: Lake effect rain/snow overnight, departs Election Day

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

HEADLINES:

-Roads will be slick and sloppy around the Tug Hill, and at times in the hills south of Syracuse later tonight

-Wind remains gusty 30 to 40 mph into tonight but slowly settle Tuesday

-Wind chills mainly 20s tonight into Election Day so bundle up when heading to polls

-A few light snow/rain showers possible to start Election Day otherwise it’s a quieter day

OVERNIGHT:

Temperatures rose well into the 30s to around 40 this evening. Temperatures will cool into the mid 30s overnight behind a weak cold front. As this front moves through a band of lake effect rain and snow will move south through Central New York.

The lake effect off Lake Ontario will likely produce 6 to 10 inches of new snow over the higher terrain of the Tug Hill and Western Adirondacks tonight. Meanwhile, most of CNY will only see rain, but the hills south of Syracuse could pick up 1 to 2 inches overnight.

Again, the target for highest snow accumulations through tonight will be in and around the Tug Hill where a Lake Effect Snow Warning remains in effect for much of Monday night. Click here for more details.

ELECTION DAY:

After a few early snow/rain showers we expect Election Day to be pretty uneventful weather wise thankfully. It will be cold and brisk, but not as windy as Monday when you head out and about to vote and or whatever your plans may be. Highs with intervals of sun should make it up to around 40 which is nearly 15 degrees colder than average for early November, but it could be worse. For more information on Election Day extremes in Syracuse click here.

REST OF THE WEEK:

High pressure building in for Election Day will be sliding off to the east of CNY as a warm front moves in Tuesday night into the start of Wednesday with some clouds and maybe a snow/mixed/rain showers. All in all though it appears to be a mainly quiet warm front passage late Tuesday night/early Wednesday.

In the wake of the warm front Wednesday morning we will be off and running temperature wise as a southerly breeze brings in an unseasonably warm air mass for the rest of the week and beyond! Highs should make the 60s for the most part with a pretty good deal of sunshine too! It certainly will not look nor feel like November in CNY. Enjoy!