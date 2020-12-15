WATCH: Lake effect shifts west of Syracuse overnight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

OVERNIGHT:

It will be blustery and colder with some limited lake snow overnight. As the wind turns more northwesterly the snow that was around the Syracuse area shifts into the Finger Lakes. Accumulation by morning will be limited to a coating to an inch for most, maybe two inches in a few spots over the higher elevations. Lows will range from 20 to 25.

TUESDAY:

Temperatures get even colder Tuesday, but there will be some sun developing for all. Some lake flurries linger to start Tuesday over the Finger Lakes with little if any accumulation.

Highs on Tuesday are stuck in the 20s with wind chills mainly in the teens! Bundle up!

TUESDAY NIGHT:

It will be cold and quiet with some clouds rolling in during the night. Lows will drop to within a few degrees of 10.

MIDWEEK STORM AND IT’S POSSIBLE IMPACTS ON CNY:

WHAT WE KNOW:

Wednesday looks to stay dry through sunset

Heaviest snow stays south and east of CNY Wednesday night

There will be a sharp cutoff in snow totals along the northern fringe of this storm

Much of Thursday will be dry as any snow tapers quickly by or shortly after sunrise

WHAT WE DON’T KNOW:

The northern extent of the more significant/impactful snow of 6+ inches

The exact track of the coastal storm

WEDNESDAY:

Any sun will fade behind increasing clouds during the day with highs between 25 and 30.

Snow will be overspreading Pennsylvania during the day and getting into the Southern Tier between 3 and 6 pm.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

Some at least light snow will develop across much of CNY Wednesday night the way it looks now, including the Syracuse area. A light accumulation of a few inches or less appears to be most likely at this time across most of the region.

The highest probability of 6+ inches will be down across the Southern Finger Lakes and points south and east, but even that is somewhat in question. Lows will be in the teens to around 20.

The best chances of seeing a foot or more from this nor’easter will be down across the Catskills, NYC, Eastern Pennsylvania into Southern New England.

Of course, since the storm is still about 48 hours away from affecting the Northeast the track of the storm could waiver a little farther north or south. A small jog to the north could mean a more snow for all of CNY, while a shift farther to the south would result in little to no snow for much of our region. Stay tuned for updates over the next couple days as we continue to iron out the details with new information coming in.

THURSDAY:

Any snow around to start Thursday, especially south and east of Syracuse, will move out quickly and we could see some sun poke through the clouds during the afternoon. It will remain brisk and chilly with highs near 30.