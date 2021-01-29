WATCH: Lake effect snow and cold linger for CNY

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)–

FRIDAY OVERNIGHT:

A limited amount of lake effect snow continues into Friday night. West of Syracuse, where the snow is most persistent there could be another 1 to 3 inches of snow with a few locally higher totals. Elsewhere look for an inch or less of snow from some lingering snow showers.

A northwest wind will end up lighter tonight but because temperatures east of Syracuse drop below zero (where skies end up clear) some wind chills approach -20 later tonight so a Wind Chill Advisory is back up for Oneida, Chenango, Madison, Otsego and Herkimer counties through 11 am Saturday.

Remember, with wind chills this low, frostbite can occur in as little as 25 to 30 minutes.

SATURDAY:

A little bit of lake effect should linger past sunrise Saturday before ending as some flurries during the middle of the day. Little if any additional accumulation of snow is expected Saturday.

In the afternoon, some drier air begins to build so watch for the possibility of some sun. It won’t do much to warm us up, however, as temperatures are still only in the teens for highs.

The breaks in the clouds will continue Saturday night, especially from Syracuse east where temperature drop quickly with below zero readings likely.

SUNDAY:

High pressure and drier air building south from Canada mean we are in line for some sun Sunday morning. However, clouds should increase in the afternoon.

The clouds are ahead of low pressure tracking east out of the Ohio Valley. There’s a slight chance of a bit of snow Sunday night from that storm moves into Central New York. We will be watching closely where this system goes right into early next week. Click here to get some early details on its potential…