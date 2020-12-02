WATCH: Lake effect snow for parts of Central New York overnight into Wednesday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

Happy Meteorological Winter! December 1st marks the first day of meteorological winter in the Northern Hemisphere which ends at the end of February.

The storm that impacted us Monday stalls and spins just to the north of Lake Ontario tonight into the start of Wednesday.

This storm will continue to usher colder air and some wrap around moisture into the region tonight into Wednesday morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the Tug Hill tonight into Wednesday. Snow squalls reducing visibility and accumulating makes the Wednesday morning commute at least somewhat challenging in and around the Tug Hill.

OVERNIGHT:

The transition to just snow has occurred over Central New York has temperatures have dropped into the low to mid 30s. By morning most will be near freezing..

A slushy coating to an inch of snow is possible across CNY, but upwards of 1 to 3” could fall over the higher terrain of the Tug Hill by daybreak.

Roads will probably get somewhat slick and sloppy in spots in and around the Tug Hill tonight, but for most of Central New York roads remain mainly just wet.

WEDNESDAY:

A trough will circulate through the region Wednesday morning around the storm to the north of New York State. Most of the area will receive another slushy coating to an inch or two, including the Syracuse area, while another 2 to 4 inches could fall over the higher terrain, especially across the Tug Hill and Western Adirondacks. Most of the snow Wednesday will fall during the morning into midday.

With temperatures close to freezing, untreated surfaces may get a little slick and sloppy in the morning, especially sidewalks, parking lots and side streets.

Highs will likely not get out of the 30s Wednesday with a gusty west wind to boot making it feel more like the 20s.

LATE WEEK:

Sunshine will return for Thursday and other than a little rain and or snow later Friday afternoon, the weather will be pretty quiet for the last half of the week as temperatures return to the 40s.

WEEKEND UP IN THE AIR…Right now there’s a lot of uncertainty regarding the first weekend of December. We are closely watching a coastal storm that will be spinning up Friday night into Saturday and could very well flirt with us here in CNY.

We could be mainly, if not totally dry through the weekend, or see a chilly, soaking rain, or even a significant wet snowstorm, especially over the higher terrain. Everything hinges on the exact rack of the approaching storm system. Stay tuned for updates as we iron out the forecast with new data coming in.