WATCH: Lake effect snow for Saturday. Who will see the most snow?

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

SATURDAY:

Saturday some locally heavy lake snow develops southeast of Lake Ontario. There is now a Lake Effect Snow Warning in effect for parts of the region. This heavy snow will likely be close to the Syracuse area. Click here for more on the warning.

Saturday morning lake effect squalls set up and should be most persistent over Wayne, Northern Cayuga and Southwest Onondaga Counties. However, with the high February sun angle and a jet stream disturbance passing to our east in the afternoon, the squalls should break up and start to move.

It seems the core of the heaviest snow is just west of downtown Syracuse into northern Cayuga Wayne counties. In the more persistent lake snows from Friday night into Saturday 5 to 8 inches of TOTAL snow is possible with some localized totals around a foot.

On the edge of these persistent squalls, including downtown Syracuse, accumulating snow will fall to the tune of 2 to 5 inches.

Outside the main lake effect Saturday there will be some flurries as it is only in the 20s with a brisk wind making it feel like it is closer to 10 above.

SUNDAY:

Sunday is the pick day of the weekend to be out and about. The snow from Saturday is done, the winds are much lighter and there is sun as well as high pressure builds in. That would make the upper 20s we have forecast seem even warmer. It should be a great mid-winter outdoor day.

EARLY NEXT WEEK:

Our next disturbance approaches us Monday. Southerly winds ahead of this system will bring us more seasonable air with highs in the mid to upper 30s. Because of this above average temperature forecast, any early snow showers will begin to mix with light rain. This will in turn keep snow totals down across central New York. For most, a couple of inches or less of snow falls but for higher elevations, 3-6” is likely.