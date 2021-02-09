WATCH: Lake effect snow for some overnight; whose morning commute is impacted?

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)–

OVERNIGHT:

A band of lake snow is expected to develop southeast of Lake Ontario overnight across south-central Oswego, far northern Cayuga and western Oneida counties and at times may drift into northern Onondaga and northern Madison counties overnight.

In the most persistent lake snow upwards of 3 to 6”, if not a bit more is expected in these areas just mentioned north of Syracuse tonight. Lesser amounts of a coating to 3 inches are possible across northern Onondaga, northern Madison and central Oneida counties tonight.

Lows tonight in the upper single digits to mid-teens with the coldest readings away from the lake snow and clouds.

WEDNESDAY:

An additional 3 to 6” of lake effect snow is expected in the same areas on Wednesday possibly including northern Oswego and southwestern Lewis counties as the band of snow may drift north during the afternoon into the start of Wednesday night.

Be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibility north of Syracuse through Wednesday due to the lake snow that will be heavy at times.

Due to the likelihood for significant lake effect snow and tough travel, northern Cayuga and Oswego Counties are under a Lake Snow Warning. Click here for more.

Outside the lake snow Wednesday, the weather will be quiet for the rest of CNY with even some sunshine.

Highs on Wednesday will be in the low to mid 20s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

The lake snow band should be up across north-central Oswego, southern Lewis and northern Oneida counties Wednesday evening, but after midnight the band push south due to a weakening backdoor cold front.

An additional 2 to 5” of fluffy snow is probable for many in Oswego County with a bit more possible across northern Oswego and southern Lewis counties where the band may hang out a bit longer Wednesday night.

The band of snow comes through the Syracuse area and Finger Lakes the second half of the night.

THURSDAY:

The band of lake snow will fall apart quickly Thursday morning as drier air pushes in with a Canadian area of high pressure. From southern Oswego County points south into the Finger Lakes, including the Syracuse area could pick up a quick coating to 2 or 3 inches of fluffy snow. This may make the Thursday morning commute a bit slick and slow.

The Canadian high-pressure system will take hold and should produce at least some breaks of sun during the day Thursday across CNY. It will remain cold though with highs in the low 20s.